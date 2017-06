April 4 ConocoPhillips said on Wednesday its board of directors approved the spin-off of its refining business, Phillips 66, in a move to boost the value of both companies.

The companies will be separated through a tax-free distribution of shares of Phillips 66 to holders of ConocoPhillips common stock after the market close on April 30.

Phillips 66 will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PSX and both companies will be headquartered in Houston.