* EPS ex-items $2.02 vs. Wall St view of $2.08
* Shares down 1.9 percent
April 23 ConocoPhillips, which is
splitting into two stand-alone companies at the end of the
month, reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit, hurt by
weak refining margins and said its oil and gas output would slip
in the second quarter.
Net profit for the first quarter was $2.9 billion, or $2.27
per share, compared with $3 billion, or $2.09 per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding $330 million of net special gains, earnings were
$2.02 per share. That fell short of the analysts' average
forecast of $2.08, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Refining and marketing profit fell to $452 million from $482
million a year earlier, while the oil and gas exploration and
production arm's earnings, excluding one-time items, declined to
$2.13 billion from $2.2 billion.
Revenues rose slightly to $58.35 billion.
The company said its share buybacks, which totaled $1.9
billion in the first quarter, would rise to about $5 billion in
the second quarter.
Oil and gas production totaled 1.64 million barrels of oil
equivalent per day (boepd) in the quarter, down 65,000 from a
year earlier, but above the 1.62 million it had said earlier
this month that it produced.
The decline was due largely to assets sales and the shutdown
of a field in Bohai Bay, China, after a leak there, the company
said.
Production would continue to decline in the current quarter
from the first quarter, Chief Financial Officer Jeff Sheets said
in a conference call, largely because of maintenance at 50,000
to 60,000 boepd at projects in Australia, Britain, Alaska and a
joint venture in Canada.
Weak natural gas prices in the United States also weighed on
profits during the quarter, and Sheets said the company was
considering shutting in production above the 9,000 boepd it had
already halted.
Last week, ConocoPhillips said output from its oil and gas
production arm would rise 3 percent to 5 percent annually,
reaching 1.8 million barrels of oil per day by 2016.
The company's refining and marketing operations will be spun
off into a stand-alone business named "Phillips 66."
Shares of ConocoPhillips were down 0.3 percent at $72.63 in
line with the modest declines in the oil sector.
The stock had risen slightly more than 1 percent through
Friday's close, outperforming the drop of nearly 3 percent in
the Chicago Board Options Exchange's index of oil companies
.