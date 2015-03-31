By Wilda Asmarini
JAKARTA, March 31 U.S. company ConocoPhillips
plans to invest around $2.5 billion in Indonesia's
upstream oil and gas industry over the next three or four years,
the nation's energy minister said on Tuesday.
That would roughly match its investment in the sector over
the preceding four years, Sudirman Said told reporters following
a meeting between the chief executive of the oil major and the
president of Southeast Asia's largest economy, Joko Widodo.
"They are an important partner for Indonesia (and) they have
committed to continue their investment here," Said said.
Former OPEC member Indonesia has been hit hard by falling
oil production, insufficient gas infrastructure and a series of
corruption scandals that led to the downfall of top energy
officials.
While it is still one of the world's top exporters of
natural gas and Southeast Asia's top crude producer, Indonesia
is also a major fuel importer, the main driver behind the
country's fiscal and current account deficits.
"With our investment in energy today, we've very large
pipeline gas producers here in Indonesia and we look forward to
continuing our investment in this country," ConocoPhillips CEO
Ryan Lance told reporters on Tuesday.
"(The president) is working to make sure the ministers and
his office to reduce uncertainty that we have in this business
to continue to make investments."
ConocoPhillips' contract to operate the Natuna Sea Block B
is due to expire in 2020, Lance said. He did not say how much
the firm, the second-biggest producer of gas in Indonesia,
planned to invest in the next few years.
Operating two oil and gas blocks in Indonesia - Natuna and
the Corridor Block in South Sumatra - ConocoPhillips currently
contributes more than 20 percent of Indonesia's natural gas
production, 24 percent of its liquefied petroleum gas (LPG)
output and 6-7 percent of its crude oil production, according to
Said.
Based on data from Indonesia's oil and gas regulator
(SKKMigas), the firm aims to produce 956 billion British thermal
units per day (bbtud) of gas and 20,500 barrels of oil per day
from the Corridor block, and 335 bbtud of natural gas from
Natuna.
(Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Joseph Radford)