WASHINGTON Jan 29 A subsidiary of
ConocoPhillips has requested an authorization to export
liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Alaska to countries that do not
have free trade agreements with the United States, according to
a filing from the U.S. Department of Energy.
ConocoPhillips Alaska Natural Gas Corp (CPANCC) said it
wants the government to give approval for the equivalent of up
to 40 billion cubic feet of natural gas in total over a two-year
period.
The LNG would be exported from facilities located in the
Cook Inlet near Kenai, Alaska, the DOE said in a filing posted
on Wednesday in the Federal Register. The request is subject to
a public comment period that ends on Feb. 28.
CPANCC and its predecessors have long exported LNG from the
Kenai facility to Japan and other Pacific Rim countries.
The company let its most recent authorization lapse in March
2013 amid perceived uncertainties about whether supplies in the
Cook Inlet region were adequate to meet regional needs, the DOE
said.
"CPANCC states, however, that the uncertainties have been
removed," it added. The company wants rapid consideration of its
request so that exports can resume in the second quarter.