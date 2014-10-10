HOUSTON Oct 10 ConocoPhillips on Friday
said it has filed for arbitration under the rules of the
International Chamber of Commerce against Venezuela's state-run
oil company PDVSA for compensation related to nationalized oil
projects.
The ICC filing is separate from the U.S. oil company's
arbitration that is pending before the World Bank's
International Center for Settlement for Investment Disputes
(ICSID), it said.
On Thursday, ICSID ordered Venezuela to pay Exxon Mobil Corp
$1.6 billion for oil assets that were nationalized in
2007. PDVSA said it expect to eventually pay closer to $1
billion.
(Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)