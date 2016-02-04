HOUSTON Feb 4 When it split off its Phillips 66
refining arm in 2012, ConocoPhillips said a rich
and growing dividend payout would entice investors and set it
apart from other exploration and production companies that
typically offered lower shareholder returns.
So on Thursday, when Conoco said it was slashing its payout
for the first time in 25 years due to low oil prices and an
uncertain outlook, investors punished the Houston company,
sending its stock down more than 8 percent to $35.48.
Now, Conoco's dividend yield is 2.6 percent, in line with
the average yield of 2.4 percent for independent exploration and
production companies but below the 4.4 percent average of oil
majors, according to data from Cowen and Company.
Several analysts on the company's fourth-quarter earnings
call asked what the largest U.S. independent oil and gas company
now has to offer investors, about four years after it ditched an
integrated business model that ExxonMobil has touted for
ensuring a cushion of refining profits in downturns.
"My question is how you would describe your new value
proposition and also the business model by which you plan to
achieve it in the future?" asked Evercore ISI analyst Doug
Terreson, after noting that Conoco has for decades offered lower
growth but healthy shareholder distributions through share
repurchases and a growing dividend.
Ryan Lance, Conoco's chief executive officer, said the
decision to cut the payout was "gut wrenching," but he believes
the business still offers a competitive dividend and a low-cost
supply of oil and gas resources that will generate free cash at
a lower break-even price.
"In order to be competitive with your peers ... what makes
ConocoPhillips unique today?" asked Doug Leggate of Bank of
American Merrill Lynch.
A more than 70 percent slide in crude oil prompted Conoco to
slash its dividend by about two-thirds to 25 cents a share. The
company also further cut 2016 capital spending, reducing it 17
percent to $6.4 billion.
While oil and gas companies have so far been rewarded for
conserving cash, Conoco's dividend was a big draw for the
company that is so big it makes it difficult to grow its daily
production of around 1.5 million barrels per day without
investing huge sums of money.
Conoco is also slashing its Lower 48 rig count to three rigs
from 13 rigs as it reduces investment in shale wells.
(Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Terry Wade and Tom Brown)