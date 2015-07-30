HOUSTON, July 30 ConocoPhillips, which is working to cut $1 billion in operating costs as low crude prices persist, has so far cut about 1,000 jobs, or 5 percent of its workforce and more cuts are to come, the company's chief financial officer said.

The Houston company is going through a review of operations that "is going to result in more jobs cuts," CFO Jeff Sheets told Reuters.

He declined to say how many positions will be eliminated. (Reporting by Anna Driver)