By Anna Driver
Oct 25 ConocoPhillips reported a lower
third-quarter profit on Thursday that beat analysts' estimates,
as it produced more crude than expected from high-margin fields
such as the Eagle Ford and Bakken.
Shares of the U.S. oil and gas company rose 2 percent to
$57.11 in premarket trading.
Conoco and other large oil companies like Exxon Mobil Corp
have been investing more heavily in North American shale
formations like the Eagle Ford in south Texas and the Bakken in
North Dakota in a bid to boost higher-priced oil production.
"The ramp up in the Eagle Ford is on track or exceeding the
market's expectations," said Fadel Gheit, oil analyst at
Oppenheimer. "They delivered on everything they said they would,
and more."
Third-quarter profit was $1.8 billion, or $1.46 per share,
compared with $2.6 billion, or $1.91 per share, in the same
period a year earlier.
Excluding items related to asset sales and taxes, the
Houston-based company had a profit of $1.44 per share. Analysts
on average had expected $1.19.
Oil and gas output in the quarter was 1.53 million barrels
of oil equivalent per day (BOE), down from 1.54 million a year
earlier. Analysts at Barclays had forecast 1.52 million BOE per
day.
Conoco said its fourth-quarter production will increase on a
sequential basis, as the company speeds the pace of drilling in
the Eagle Ford and more output is expected from its Canadian oil
sands properties.
"Our projects and drilling programs continue to perform,
our exploration activities are building momentum and our asset
sales are progressing," Ryan Lance, Conoco's chief executive,
said in a statement.