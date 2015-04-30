BRIEF-Becton Dickinson announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations
* BD announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations for C. R. Bard Inc notes
April 30 ConocoPhillips, the largest independent U.S. energy company, on Thursday reported a sharply lower quarterly profit as results were hurt by a steep decline in crude oil prices.
Profit in the first quarter was $272 million, or 22 cents per share, compared with a $2.1 billion, or $1.71 per share in the same period a year earlier.
Oil and gas output from continuing operations excluding Libya was 1.6 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) in the quarter, up 80,000 boed from a year ago. (Reporting by Anna Driver)
* Priced placement of up to 8.3 million units of company at $0.30 per unit for gross proceeds of approximately $2.5 million