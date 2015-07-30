(adds estimate, earnings detail)
July 30 ConocoPhillips, the largest U.S.
independent oil and gas company, reported quarterly results that
beat analysts' expectations Thursday and said it would cut
capital expenditure as low crude oil prices persist.
The Houston-based company said it would cut 2015 capital
spending to $11 billion from $11.5 billion, and also lowered its
forecast for operating expenses.
Chief Executive Officer Ryan Lance said Conoco was preparing
for "lower, more volatile prices."
Crude prices have tumbled about 20 percent since June 23 on
expectations of new supply from Iran following its recent
nuclear deal with world powers, as well as on slowing Chinese
demand and growing inventories.
Conoco lost $179 million, or 15 cents per share, in the
second quarter, after earning a profit of $2.1 billion, or $1.67
a share, in the same quarter a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items related to tax and impairment
charges, Conoco had a profit of 7 cents a share. Analysts, on
average, had expected a profit of 4 cents per share, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Second-quarter output from continuing operations, excluding
Libya, was 1.595 million barrels oil equivalent per day (boed),
an increase of 39,000 boed compared from a year ago.
Conoco said it was on track to achieve the higher end of its
2015 production growth target of 2 percent to 3 percent, helped
by higher output from U.S. shale fields.
(Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Alden Bentley and
Bernadette Baum)