Jan 30 ConocoPhillips, the largest U.S. oil
company without refining operations, on Thursday said its
fourth-quarter profit rose, helped by the sale of its Algerian
business and other assets.
Profit in the quarter was $2.5 billion, or $2.00 per share,
compared with $1.4 billion, or $1.16 per share, a year earlier.
Oil and gas output was 1.518 million barrels oil equivalent
per day, down from 1.607 million boepd in the 2012 fourth
quarter.
Earlier this month, Conoco said its fourth-quarter
production from continuing operations would be lower than
expected as severe weather in parts of the United States and the
North Sea hampered operations.