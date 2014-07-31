BRIEF-Surmodics Q2 non-gaap EPS $0.05
* Surmodics reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results, updates fiscal 2017 financial guidance
July 31 ConocoPhillips, the largest U.S. independent oil and gas company, on Thursday reported a flat quarterly profit as higher costs offset an increase in oil and gas production.
Income in the second quarter was $2.1 billion, or $1.67 per share, compared with $2.1 billion, or $1.65 per share in the year-ago period.
The Houston company's oil and natural gas output from continuing operations was 1.56 million barrels oil equivalent per day (boed) in the quarter, up from 1.51 million boed a year earlier.
DETROIT, April 27 Ford Motor Co on Thursday reported a lower quarterly net profit that beat analyst expectations, and reiterated its pretax profit forecast for 2017.