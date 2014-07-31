July 31 ConocoPhillips, the largest U.S. independent oil and gas company, on Thursday reported a flat quarterly profit as higher costs offset an increase in oil and gas production.

Income in the second quarter was $2.1 billion, or $1.67 per share, compared with $2.1 billion, or $1.65 per share in the year-ago period.

The Houston company's oil and natural gas output from continuing operations was 1.56 million barrels oil equivalent per day (boed) in the quarter, up from 1.51 million boed a year earlier.

