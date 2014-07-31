(Adds comments from CFO, conference call, closing share price)
July 31 ConocoPhillips, the largest U.S.
independent oil and gas company, on Thursday reported a
quarterly profit that just beat Wall Street expectations, helped
by a bigger-than-expected increase in oil and gas production.
ConocoPhillips, like many other oil and gas companies, is
drilling more in U.S. shale fields where wells bring better
profits and steady production growth is easier to achieve.
For example Conoco's production in the Eagle Ford Shale in
South Texas and the Bakken Shale in North Dakota rose 38 percent
in the second quarter.
Income totaled $2.08 billion, or $1.67 per share, compared
with $2.05 billion, or $1.65 per share in the year-ago period.
Excluding one-time items, Conoco's profit was $1.61 per
share. Analysts, on average, expected $1.60, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"Conoco posted a clean operational beat with higher
production and in-line margin performance," Wells Fargo analyst
Roger Read said in a note to clients. "In spite of the beat, we
take a neutral stance, as natural gas drove the
out-performance."
The Houston company's oil and natural gas output from
continuing operations was 1.56 million barrels oil equivalent
per day (boed) in the quarter, up from 1.51 million boed a year
earlier.
RUSSIA
On a conference call with analysts, the company said it had
put its 50 percent interest in Rosneft's Polar Lights
project on the market.
So far U.S. sanctions have not affected that process, Chief
Financial Officer Jeff Sheets said in an interview.
"Once we made the decision to exit the joint venture we had
with Lukoil, it doesn't make sense for us to have this really
small asset in Russia," said Sheets.
Conoco completed the sale of its 20 percent stake in
Russian oil company Lukoil in 2011. Polar Lights produces only
about 3,000 to 4,000 barrels per day for Conoco, Sheets said.
While production was forecast to be lower in the third
quarter due to maintenance, Conoco said it was raising the
midpoint of its full-year production outlook for continuing
operations. It now expects output of about 1.525 million boed to
1.550 million boed.
Shares of Conoco closed down $2.13, or 2.5 percent at $82.50
on the New York Stock Exchange.
