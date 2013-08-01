Aug 1 ConocoPhillips, the largest independent U.S. exploration and production company, reported a 10 percent drop in quarterly earnings.

Net income fell to $2.05 billion, or $1.65 per share, in the second quarter, from $2.27 billion, or $1.80 per share, a year earlier.

Oil and gas output from continuing operations rose to 1.51 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day from 1.49 million boe per day a year earlier.