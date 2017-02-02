Oil prices stay weak as US drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
SINGAPORE, May 29 Oil prices remained weak on Monday as a relentless rise in U.S. drilling undermined an OPEC-led push to tighten supply.
Feb 2 ConocoPhillips, the largest U.S. independent oil producer, posted a much smaller quarterly loss from a year earlier, when it recorded a $2.7 billion charge.
The company's net loss narrowed to $35 million, or 3 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $3.45 billion, or $2.78 per share.
Excluding Libya, production was almost unchanged at 1.59 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
ASTANA, May 29, With confidence seeping back into the global mining sector it's inevitable that companies will once again start to look at exploring for new reserves, and most likely come to some uncomfortable realisations.