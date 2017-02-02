Feb 2 ConocoPhillips, the largest U.S. independent oil producer, posted a much smaller quarterly loss from a year earlier, when it recorded a $2.7 billion charge.

The company's net loss narrowed to $35 million, or 3 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $3.45 billion, or $2.78 per share.

Excluding Libya, production was almost unchanged at 1.59 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)