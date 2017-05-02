May 2 ConocoPhillips reported a
quarterly profit on Tuesday, compared with a year-earlier loss,
helped by a gain on its sale of oil sands and western Canadian
natural gas assets to Cenovus Energy Inc.
The company's net profit was $800 million, or 62 cents per
share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a net
loss of $1.5 billion, or $1.18 per share, a year earlier.
ConocoPhillips' production, excluding Libya, rose 6 million
barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) to 1,584 million
boepd.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)