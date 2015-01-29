BRIEF-Caesarstone Q1 earnings per share $0.31
* Caesarstone ltd - company today reiterated its full-year 2017 guidance for revenue of $580 million to $595 million
HOUSTON Jan 29 The chief executive of ConocoPhillips, an oil company that reported a quarterly loss on Thursday and also made a second round of cuts to its 2015 budget, expects oil prices to remain low for the balance of the year.
"There's a lot of debate right now about the duration of the current low oil prices," CEO Ryan Lance told investors on a conference call. "But we're assuming that they will stay low for 2015 and we're taking decisive actions accordingly."
Prices are expected to make a gradual recovery, but not to the peaks seen in the last three years, he said. (Reporting by Anna Driver)
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $1.94 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S