HOUSTON May 10 ConocoPhillips has
looked at using derivatives to lock in oil prices in a volatile
market, including so-called floors to guard against any new
price drops, but Chief Executive Ryan Lance said on Tuesday the
company is too big to hedge all of its output.
Lance made the comments at the top independent U.S. oil and
gas exploration and production company's annual shareholder
meeting, after a shareholder asked why the company was not
hedging its production, on track this year to be about 1.5
million barrels of oil equivalent per day (mboepd).
"If you wanted to protect all 1.5 million barrels per day I
don't think the market is that liquid," he said. "We think it
would be very difficult to execute something like that in the
marketplace."
Some operators have complained that tougher financial
regulations from Washington have curbed the availability of
hedging instruments, but small companies with aggressive hedging
programs were able to keep drilling new wells profitably despite
the worst price crash in years that started in mid-2014.
Lance added that the company's diverse portfolio around the
globe means it sells output against a handful of different oil
and gas price benchmarks, providing it with some amount of what
he called "natural" hedging.
"We're spread out along the world so there's no one
individual marker that dominates our revenue flow in the
company," he said. "To get real protection that some of the
smaller players do on the hedging practice is not as practical
in a company of our size."
The company has said it plans to sell up to $1 billion in
non-core assets this year as it seeks to shore up its balance
sheet after slashing its dividend in February for the first time
in 25 years.
That cut, Lance said, came as credit rating agencies
downgraded oil companies for essentially borrowing to pay
dividends.
Lance told reporters he would not sell at fire-sale prices
but said that prices for desirable onshore assets have looked
fairly good recently.
Two proposals put forth by shareholders failed.
One would have required the company to be more forthcoming
about political lobbying, especially on issues related to
climate change. The other would have curbed the role that
reserves growth plays in the bonuses paid to executives.
In its proxy materials, the company said its lobbying
disclosures and compensation controls were already robust.
(Reporting By Terry Wade; Editing by Bill Rigby)