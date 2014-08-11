PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 20
April 20 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
CALGARY, Alberta Aug 11 A turnaround at Conoco Phillips' 27,000 barrel-per-day Surmont oil sands project in northern Alberta is scheduled for the third quarter of 2014, the company said on its website.
Conoco Phillips operates Surmont under a 50/50 joint venture agreement with Total E&P Canada. The project is undergoing an expansion that will raise production to 136,000 bpd of bitumen. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Chris Reese)
April 20 Activist hedge fund Elliott Management released the private letter written by Arconic Inc's former chief executive, Klaus Kleinfeld, which consequently led to his resignation, and their response to the letter and Arconic's statement on April 17.