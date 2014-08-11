CALGARY, Alberta Aug 11 A turnaround at Conoco Phillips' 27,000 barrel-per-day Surmont oil sands project in northern Alberta is scheduled for the third quarter of 2014, the company said on its website.

Conoco Phillips operates Surmont under a 50/50 joint venture agreement with Total E&P Canada. The project is undergoing an expansion that will raise production to 136,000 bpd of bitumen. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Chris Reese)