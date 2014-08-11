(Adds timing of turnaround, bpd impact)

CALGARY, Alberta Aug 11 Production at ConocoPhillips' Surmont oil sands project will shut down during a four to five week turnaround starting on Sept. 2, with 30,000 barrels per day going offline, a company spokeswoman said on Monday.

The Surmont project in northern Alberta has a regulatory capacity of 27,000 bpd but has been running above that rate due to efficient operations, Conoco Phillips spokeswoman Lauren Stewart said.

Conoco Phillips operates Surmont under a 50/50 joint venture agreement with Total E&P Canada. The project is undergoing an expansion that will raise production to 136,000 bpd of bitumen by 2017. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Chris Reese and Marguerita Choy)