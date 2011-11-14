CHINA MAY CRUDE OIL OUPTUT ON DAILY BASIS LOWEST ON RECORD - REUTERS RECORD
CHINA MAY CRUDE OIL OUPTUT ON DAILY BASIS LOWEST ON RECORD - REUTERS RECORD
Nov 14 Concophillips (COP.N) on Monday decided
to shut down all remaining operations at its 185,000
barrels-per-day Trainer, Pennsylvania, refinery on January 16,
2012, and lay off 409 employees at the site, according to a
November WARN notice filed with the Pennsylvania Department of
Labor and Industry.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr; editing by Bob Burgdorfer)
CHINA MAY CRUDE OIL OUPTUT ON DAILY BASIS LOWEST ON RECORD - REUTERS RECORD
ISLAMABAD, June 14 Last year, Pakistan held informal talks with General Electric, Siemens and Switzerland's ABB to build the country's first high-voltage transmission line. Chinese power giant State Grid committed to building the $1.7 billion project in half the time of its European counterparts – and clinched the deal.