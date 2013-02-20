Feb 20 ConocoPhillips said it will sell some of its stake in two Western Australia exploration assets to PetroChina Company Ltd.

PetroChina will acquire 20 percent of Poseidon gas field in the Browse Basin offshore Western Australia and 29 percent of onshore shale formation Goldwyer in the Canning Basin in the same region.

Under the deal, ConocoPhillips and PetroChina will also study the potential for unconventional resource development in the 500,000 acre Neijiang-Dazu Shale formation in the Sichuan Basin in southwestern China.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.