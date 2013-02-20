Feb 20 ConocoPhillips said it will sell
some of its stake in two Western Australia exploration assets to
PetroChina Company Ltd.
PetroChina will acquire 20 percent of Poseidon gas field in
the Browse Basin offshore Western Australia and 29 percent of
onshore shale formation Goldwyer in the Canning Basin in the
same region.
Under the deal, ConocoPhillips and PetroChina will also
study the potential for unconventional resource development in
the 500,000 acre Neijiang-Dazu Shale formation in the Sichuan
Basin in southwestern China.
Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.