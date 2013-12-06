Dec 6 ConocoPhillips, the largest
independent oil and gas company, said on Friday that it expected
to spend $16.7 billion next year, with more than half earmarked
for shale projects in North America.
Conoco and other energy companies have ratcheted up spending
on drilling in North America's shale basins because those
projects are seen having higher returns and less risk.
In May, Conoco told analysts it expects to spend about $16
billion a year over the next five years. The company expects to
spend about $16 billion this year.
The Houston company also said it was on track to hit its
annual average production target of 1,600 barrels of oil
equivalent per day, helped by output from projects in Canada,
the North Sea and its shale fields like the Eagle Ford in south
Texas.
About 55 percent of the 2014 funds are allocated for North
America, with the balance going to Europe, Asia Pacific and
other international businesses, the company said.
Shares of Conoco edged down 25 cents to $70.59 in midday New
York Stock Exchange trading.