Consolidated Edison Inc largely liable for a natural gas
explosion that destroyed two buildings and killed eight people
in Manhattan's East Harlem neighborhood in 2014, while also
putting some blame on New York City.
The blast was mainly caused by a defective connection
between two gas pipes that allowed gas to leak from a gas main
into the building where it ignited, the National Transportation
Safety Board (NTSB), which monitors the safety of the nation's
pipelines, said in a report. (1.usa.gov/1f1ppoJ)
The pipes were installed by a contractor to Con Edison, the
NTSB said.
The NTSB also called out the New York City Department of
Environmental Protection for not repairing a breach in the sewer
line for nearly eight years.
The breach allowed groundwater and soil to flow into the
sewer, resulting in erosion. The loss of support for the gas
pipe caused it to sag and stress the defective pipe joint, the
regulator said.
Five women and three men were killed and dozens more were
injured by an explosion in East Harlem on March 12 last year,
which occurred just minutes after a resident reported a gas
leak.
Con Edison had said at the time that the most recent survey
on the block where the buildings stood was done at the end of
February, and no leak was found at the time.
The NTSB also said Con Edison did not immediately contact
the fire department when notified by a resident of a gas odor in
one of the buildings about 25 minutes before the explosion
occurred.
Responders could have arrived at the gas leak location up to
15 minutes before the explosion had Con Edison immediately
notified the fire department when the gas leak was brought to
its attention, the NTSB said.
Con Edison and New York City have also been hit by lawsuits
that allege their carelessness contributed to the explosion.
Con Edison in a statement agreed with the NTSB that the
city's sewer breach contributed to the explosion but the utility
took issue with some findings.
"Not all of the participants involved in this investigation
reached the same conclusion concerning the sequence of
infrastructure failures that led to the explosion," Con Edison
said. (bit.ly/1f1w9Dg)
