July 22 Consolidated Edison Inc on Friday
asked customers in parts of New York City's borough of Staten
Island to conserve energy while the power company worked to
repair equipment.
Con Edison reduced voltage by 5 percent in parts of
northeast Staten Island as a precaution to protect the equipment
and maintain service during the repairs.
The company asked customers not to use energy-intensive
appliances such as washers and dryers until the work had been
completed, and to turn off air conditioners unless needed for
health or medical reasons.
