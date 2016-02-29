Feb 29 Coal and natural gas producer Consol
Energy Inc said it agreed to sell some of its coal
assets for about $420 million and would suspend its quarterly
dividend once the sale closes.
Pittsburgh-based Consol, which has shifted its focus to
natural gas from coal, said it would sell its Buchanan Mine in
southwestern Virginia and some other metallurgical coal reserves
to Coronado IV LLC.
The deal is expected to close in the first quarter.
Consol said it intends to suspend its dividend beginning
with the first declared quarterly dividend after the transaction
closes.
