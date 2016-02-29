(Adds details, shares)
Feb 29 Coal and natural gas producer Consol
Energy Inc said it would sell some of its coal assets
for about $420 million and that it plans to suspend its
quarterly dividend once the sale closes.
The company's shares were up 3.3 percent at $8.10 in
premarket trading.
Consol, which has shifted its focus to natural gas from
coal, said it would sell its Buchanan Mine in southwestern
Virginia and some other metallurgical coal reserves to Coronado
IV LLC. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter.
The company said it intends to suspend its dividend
beginning with the first declared quarterly dividend after the
transaction closes.
The company, which had cut its dividend to 1 cent from 6.25
cents last July, had declared a quarterly dividend on Feb. 1,
payable on March 3.
The Pittsburgh-based company said it would use proceeds from
the sale to pay down debt. Consol had total long-term debt of
about $2.79 billion as of Dec. 31.
In January, Consol had said it did not believe it would need
to sell assets and that it would continue to pay dividends.
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty; Editing by Anil D'Silva)