Jan 31 Coal and natural gas producer Consol
Energy Inc reported a quarterly loss and said it was
looking to sell its coal business or spin it off to
shareholders.
The company's loss from continuing operations was $321.2
million, or $1.42 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec.
31, compared with a profit of $45.3 million, or 18 cents per
share, in the year-earlier period.
Consol said it recorded several one-time charges in the
quarter, including a $237 million loss on commodity derivatives.
Total revenue and other income in the quarter fell to $462
million from $665.9 million.
