Jan 31 Coal and natural gas producer Consol Energy Inc reported a quarterly loss and said it was looking to sell its coal business or spin it off to shareholders.

The company's loss from continuing operations was $321.2 million, or $1.42 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $45.3 million, or 18 cents per share, in the year-earlier period.

Consol said it recorded several one-time charges in the quarter, including a $237 million loss on commodity derivatives.

Total revenue and other income in the quarter fell to $462 million from $665.9 million.

