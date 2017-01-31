(Adds details)
Jan 31 Coal and natural gas producer Consol
Energy Inc broke even on an adjusted basis in the fourth
quarter, and said it planned to sell its coal business or spin
it off to shareholders.
The Pittsburgh-based company, which spun off some of its
coal assets to form CNX Coal Resources LP in 2015, has
been focusing on its oil and gas business.
The company said on Tuesday it was looking to separate its
coal unit from its oil and gas business as early as 2017.
Consol sold its Buchanan Mine in southwestern Virginia and
some other metallurgical coal reserves to a privately held
company for about $420 million last year.
The company, which gets most of its profits from the
Marcellus shale in Southwest Pennsylvania and West Virginia and
the Utica shale in Ohio, said total revenue from its exploration
and production business rose 5.6 percent to $280.1 million in
the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.
Consol's loss from continuing operations was $321.2 million,
or $1.42 per share, in the quarter, compared with a profit of
$45.3 million, or 18 cents per share, in the year-earlier
period.
Excluding a $237 million loss on commodity derivatives and
other items, the company broke even on a per-share basis. The
average analyst estimate was 1 cent per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total revenue and other income fell about 31 percent to $462
million.
(Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva and Martina D'Couto)