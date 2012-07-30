* Conveyor belts failed at coal prep plant * Ops at two Pa. mines affected * Stock drops 1.7 percent July 30 Consol Energy Inc said on Monday that two conveyor belts had collapsed at one of its coal preparation plants, affecting operations at two mines and possibly delaying some export shipments. Shares of Consol, which last week posted a second-quarter profit below Wall Street estimates, fell 1.7 percent to $28.91 in morning trading. No one was injured in what the company called a "structural failure" of an above-ground conveyor belt system that moves coal from the Bailey and Enlow Fork mines to the Bailey Preparation Plant in southwestern Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh-based Consol said initial indications were that coal shipments from the Bailey and Enlow Fork mines could be affected for the next two weeks. If one of the two collapsed belts returns to service during that time, the mines could operate at an estimated 60 percent of capacity, the company said. It does not expect to curtail any domestic sales because all Consol's other Northern Appalachian mines are operating normally. But overseas shipments in the spot market could be affected, it said. The incident comes as Consol and other U.S. coal miners are struggling with plunging prices that have forced them to cut back production. "We continue to manage our way through this challenging environment," Chief Executive Officer Brett Harvey said on Thursday. Consol said low-quality steelmaking metallurgical coal was oversupplied globally, leading to a recent sharp price drop. The company said it had idled operations at its Buchanan mine in Virginia for a week this month to better balance supply and demand. Thermal coal prices have also plummeted this year as demand from electricity producers slumped, with some utilities turning to cheaper natural gas. That has forced coal companies to cut production, and one company, Patriot Coal, has filed for bankruptcy protection.