Dec 7 Coal miner Consol Energy Inc , which also operates natural gas wells in the Marcellus Shale region of the Northeastern United States, raised its gas production estimate for the current quarter.

Consol now expects fourth-quarter gas production to be between 38 and 40 billion cubic feet (bcf), up from its earlier forecast of about 36-38 bcf.

The company said it recently achieved gas production in excess of 500 million cubic feet per day buoyed by higher production from the Marcellus shale play, and production from its coalbed methane and conventional gas production areas.

Shares of the company closed at $40.80 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. They were flat in pre-market trade on Wednesday.