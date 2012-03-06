March 6 Coal and natural gas producer Consol Energy said it will idle a longwall mining unit at its southwest Virginia Buchanan mine, hurt by higher stockpile and a slump in international demand, and cut its first-quarter thermal coal sales forecast.

The company, which said it will cut continuous mining operations to five days a week, expects production to be reduced by 295,000 tons per month.

For the first quarter, thermal coal sales are expected to be a few hundred thousand tons below its prior outlook of 13.2 million tons.

In 2011, the mine produced 0.5 million tons of steam coal and 4.5 million tons of metallurgical coal.

It is not known how long the Buchanan longwall mining operations will be idled, the company said.

Last month, Consol said it will idle a longwall mining unit in northern West Virginia.

Consol shares closed at $33.35 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.