March 6 Coal and natural gas producer
Consol Energy said it will idle a longwall mining unit
at its southwest Virginia Buchanan mine, hurt by higher
stockpile and a slump in international demand, and cut its
first-quarter thermal coal sales forecast.
The company, which said it will cut continuous mining
operations to five days a week, expects production to be reduced
by 295,000 tons per month.
For the first quarter, thermal coal sales are expected to be
a few hundred thousand tons below its prior outlook of 13.2
million tons.
In 2011, the mine produced 0.5 million tons of steam coal
and 4.5 million tons of metallurgical coal.
It is not known how long the Buchanan longwall mining
operations will be idled, the company said.
Last month, Consol said it will idle a longwall mining unit
in northern West Virginia.
Consol shares closed at $33.35 on Monday on the New York
Stock Exchange.