* Q2 coal production down 6 pct at 14.6 million tons

* Q2 gas production rise 10 pct to 37.3 bcf

* Sees Q3 coal output at 14-14.5 million tons

July 13 Coal and natural gas producer Consol Energy Inc said second-quarter coal output fell 6 percent and that it expected lower production in the current quarter due to weak demand.

The company expects to produce 14 million tons to 14.5 million tons in the third quarter, lower than the 14.7 million tons it produced last year.

Consol said last month it would defer production of 300,000 tons of coal due to weak demand.

Coal prices have plummeted this year as electricity producers have turned to cheaper natural gas, forcing companies like Consol and Alpha Natural Resources Inc to cut production outlook and pushing Patriot Coal to file for bankruptcy protection earlier this week.

Consol's coal production fell to 14.6 million tons in the quarter ended June 30 from 15.4 million tons a year earlier.

The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based company's gas output rose by 10 percent to 37.3 billion cubic feet.

Consol shares, which have fallen 12 percent in the past three months, closed at $30.69 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.