Sept 4 Coal miner Consol Energy Inc said
it will temporarily idle its Buchanan mine in southwestern
Virginia in response to weak market conditions throughout its
export markets in Asia, Europe, and South America.
Consol said it will also idle at least a portion of the
Amonate Mining Complex in southern West Virginia. Both mines
produce metallurgical coal used in steelmaking.
Steelmaking metallurgical coal of low quality is
oversupplied globally and has seen prices drop sharply.
The company idled operations at the Buchanan mine for a week
in July. The idling lowered third-quarter production at the mine
by 100,000 tons.
The Buchanan mine typically produces approximately 400,000
tons per month, while Amonate produces about 35,000 tons per
month.
The idlings are expected to last for 30 to 60 days, the
company said.