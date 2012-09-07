* Offer of A$3.45 per share plus A$0.06 div
* Packer says offer is a "great outcome"
* News Corp will boost stake in Foxtel to 50 pct
* Stokes unlikely to make rival bid - analyst
By Victoria Thieberger
MELBOURNE, Sept 7 Consolidated Media Holdings
Ltd agreed to back a revised A$2 billion ($2.06
billion) takeover offer from Rupert Murdoch's News Corp
, in a deal that would give News Corp a greater share of
Australia's pay-TV market.
A successful takeover would also clear the way for
billionaire James Packer, who holds a 50.1 percent stake in
Consolidated Media, to exit his last big media venture as he
focuses on gambling.
The deal will double the stake of News Corp's Australian
unit in dominant pay-TV operator Foxtel to 50 percent and give
it 100 percent of content provider Fox Sports, boosting its
pay-TV exposure at the same time as it cuts back print
operations.
Consolidated Media (CMH) said its board backed the offer, in
the absence of a higher bid.
The binding proposal from News Corp represented an implied
multiple of 9.4 times forward earnings, as well as a premium of
15 percent to the average share price over the past three
months.
"In my view, this is a great outcome for CMH shareholders
and for News and it reflects a fair price," Packer said in a
statement.
A sale would see Packer all but exit what was once a media
empire, built up over decades by his father Kerry Packer and
grandfather Sir Frank Packer, apart from a 10 percent stake in
television company Ten Network.
Packer, who has built stakes in casinos in Australia, London
and Macau, owns casino group Crown Ltd which is hoping
to build a second casino in Sydney.
NO HIGHER BID SEEN
News Corp's Australian unit News Ltd had previously
offered A$3.50 per CMH share in an indicative proposal on June
20.
The new, binding proposal is A$3.45 per share plus a
dividend of A$0.06, for a total of A$3.51 per share.
It was not clear whether the offer would be accepted by
CMH's second-largest shareholder, Seven Group Holdings,
which holds a 24 percent stake.
Seven, controlled by billionaire Kerry Stokes, has
previously said it was considering its options.
Analysts said a rival bid from Stokes was not likely.
"No one can offer the same kind of cost savings and
synergies that News can," said one media analyst, who spoke on
condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to talk to
the press.
"Do I think Kerry Stokes comes in over the top and bids over
A$3.45 for an asset that he gets zero cost and revenue synergies
for? I would find it very unlikely," he said.
The News Corp offer has been cleared by the Australian
Competition and Consumer Commission, but the competition
regulator is due to rule on Sept. 13 on a separate request by
Seven Group to make a takeover offer for CMH.
Seven Group chief executive Peter Gammell said last month
that Seven would wait for the regulator's decision before
deciding whether to accept the News offer, according to a report
in the Australian Financial Review.
Seven Group did not return calls seeking comment.
Shares in CMH eased 0.6 percent, while News Ltd
rose 1.5 percent to A$23.87.