MELBOURNE, Sept 7 Consolidated Media Holdings
Ltd said on Friday that it will back a revised takeover
offer from Rupert Murdoch's News Corp of A$2 billion
($2.06 billion), saying it reflected a fair price.
News Corp's Australian unit News Ltd had previously
offered A$3.50 per CMH share.
The new bid is A$3.45 per share plus a dividend of A$0.06
for a total of A$3.51 per share.
A successful takeover clears the way for CMH's largest
shareholder, billionaire James Packer, to exit the last of his
media ventures as he focuses on gambling.
A deal would also double News Ltd's stake in the nation's
dominant pay-TV business Foxtel to 50 percent and give it 100
percent of content provider Fox Sports.