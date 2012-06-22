SYDNEY, June 22 Australia's Seven Group,
controlled by billionaire Kerry Stokes, is "actively
considering" increasing its stake in Consolidated Media Holdings
, the competition regulator said on Friday, setting up a
potential takeover battle with Rupert Murdoch's News Corp
.
"Seven has informed the ACCC that it is actively considering
acquiring further shares in Consolidated Media Holdings Limited
(CMH) and it has asked the ACCC to review a proposal for an
acquisition of all of the shares in CMH which it does not
currently own," the Australian Competition and Consumer
Commission said in a statement.
News Corp made a $2 billion takeover offer for Consolidated
on Wednesday, boosting top shareholder and billionaire James
Packer's warchest as he abandons media in favour of casinos.
Stoke's Seven Group Holdings holds a 24 percent stake in
Consolidated, which owns 25 percent of pay-TV business Foxtel
and 50 percent of content provider Fox Sports.