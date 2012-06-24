(Repeats story first published late on Friday with no change to
text)
* Bid would set up battle with News Corp's Australian arm
* Murdoch's News bid $2 bln for Consolidated on Weds
* Seven holds 24 pct of Consolidated
* Seven vs News Corp an unfair fight - fund manager
By Lincoln Feast
SYDNEY, June 22 Australian media conglomerate
Seven Group may bid to gain control of Consolidated
Media Holdings, the nation's competition regulator
said, taking on Rupert Murdoch's News Corp in a battle
for coveted pay-TV assets.
News Corp's Australian unit News Ltd had on
Wednesday made a $2 billion takeover offer for CMH, which owns
25 percent of pay-TV business Foxtel and 50 percent of content
provider Fox Sports.
Seven Group Holdings, controlled by billionaire Kerry
Stokes, holds a 24 percent stake in CMH, while fellow
billionaire James Packer owns 50.1 percent.
Packer is looking to opt out of media in favour of his
casino interests and has said he would accept News Ltd's bid in
the absence of a higher offer.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said in
a statement on Friday that Seven had said it was actively
considering acquiring further shares in CMH, asking the
commission to review a proposal to buy all CMH shares it does
not currently own.
Seven was not immediately available for comment.
Seven said on Wednesday it was considering its options after
News Ltd's A$3.50 a share bid, pitched at a 14 percent premium
to CMH's last traded price but below its peak of A$4.75 in late
2007.
Richard Colquhoun, a portfolio manager at Antares Capital,
questioned whether Seven would have the financial firepower to
take on News Corp. "Kerry versus News Corp? I'd call that
mischief," he said. Antares has shares in News Corp.
For News Corp, which has also announced sweeping cost and
job cuts in Australia, a successful bid would double its stake
in Australia's dominant pay-TV business Foxtel to 50 percent and
give it 100 percent of Fox Sports.
Seven Group is the largest shareholder in KKR-backed Seven
West Media, owner of Australian commercial television network
Seven Network and The West Australian newspaper. It also owns
WesTrac, a Caterpillar dealership.
The news came after the market close, at which point CMH
shares were down 0.9 percent. Seven Group was down 1.7 percent
and News Ltd was up 0.7 percent.
(Editing by Edwina Gibbs and David Holmes)