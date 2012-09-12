SYDNEY, Sept 13 Australia's competition
regulator has delayed a decision on whether it would allow a bid
for Consolidated Media Holdings by Seven Group Holdings
, saying it had concerns about the potential deal and
wants more input.
Consolidated Media, which owns lucrative pay-TV assets, has
backed a $2 billion offer from Rupert Murdoch's News Corp
in the absence of a higher offer. News Corp's bid has
already won the blessing of the Australian Competition and
Consumer Commission (ACCC).
The deal would double the stake of News Corp's Australian
unit in dominant pay-TV operator Foxtel to 50 percent and give
it 100 percent of content provider Fox Sports, boosting its
pay-TV exposure at the same time as it cuts back print
operations.
Seven, headed by rival media mogul Kerry Stokes, owns almost
a quarter of Consolidated Media and had asked the ACCC to look
into whether it would allow Seven to make a bid for the rest of
the company.
"The ACCC's concerns arise in the free-to-air television
market given the influence Channel Seven may be able to exert
over Fox Sports Australia (which is 50 percent owned by
Consolidated Media Holdings) in joint bids and other commercial
arrangements in relation to sports rights," the ACCC said.
The regulator said it was seeking further submissions and
would delay a decision until October 11.