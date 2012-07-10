By Steve James and Scott DiSavino
NEW YORK, July 10 New York power company
Consolidated Edison Inc made a new contract offer on
Tuesday in an attempt to end the 10-day lock out of its 8,000
member union workforce.
But the union was not happy that the company posted its
latest offer in a news release.
"Once again Con Edison has committed another outrageous
action," Utility Workers Union of America (UWUA) spokesman John
Melia told Reuters. "We reject the press release outright and
are not going to negotiate this contract in the public space."
In its release, the company said it offered to increase
wages by more than 10 percent over four years and keep health
benefits the same for another year, among other things.
The company also offered to maintain the current defined
benefit pension formulas for all employees hired before July 1,
2012 and apply cash balance defined benefit pension formula for
employees hired after July 1, 2012.
Melia said the company was trying to split the union members
into groups.
A major sticking point in the negotiations has been Con
Edison's move to phase out defined pensions for union workers,
as well as disagreement over wages and healthcare costs.
The company and the union resumed negotiations on Tuesday at
about noon and were still talking at about 4 p.m. Eastern Time,
Melia said.
Melia said the company did put an offer on the table. He
said the union was preparing a response, but would not
characterize the offer.
NON-UNION LABOR
This morning, the workers accused Con Edison of bringing in
non-union labor from other states to back up management teams
working to keep the lights on in America's largest city.
The charge came as both sides were set to resume contract
negotiations on Tuesday after a two-day break in a bitter labor
dispute that has raised the specter of blackouts during the
summer heat.
"Con Edison has taken the extreme provocative measure of
bringing in utility crews from other states, Virginia and
Alabama," Melia said.
"This gives the lie to their claim that they can do it
themselves. It's criminal provocation to bring in scabs and it
endangers the public."
Alfonso Quiroz, a spokesman for Con Edison, confirmed the
utility was using contractors from out of state, but he said it
was normal practice in such circumstances.
"They are doing some work the managers have been trained
for," he said, referring to 5,000 managers who have been trained
to respond to emergencies in place of the 8,000 unionized
workers locked out when contract talks stalled.
He declined to say how many outside contractors were working
for Con Edison, citing "security issues."
The sides last met on Saturday for about three hours during
which federal mediators shuttled between them in separate rooms.
Con Edison locked out the workers on July 1 after a union
strike deadline expired.
Last week, there was a series of brownouts in parts of New
York City, raising fears of a bigger blackout if the system was
strained by increased demand during a brutal heat wave with
temperatures nearing 100 degrees F (38 degrees Celsius).
But temperatures this week have returned to around the
average July mark of 84 degrees.