BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
April 9 Consolidated Infrastructure Group Ltd
* Revenue up 36% to r1,3 billion
* Ebitda up 36% to r169 million
* Heps up 50% to 88,5 cents per share
* Order book up 36% to r2,85 billion
* All divisions enjoyed strong growth in top line revenues and managed to maintain their profit margins. Source text for Eikon Further company coverage:
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter