April 9 Consolidated Infrastructure Group Ltd

* Revenue up 36% to r1,3 billion

* Ebitda up 36% to r169 million

* Heps up 50% to 88,5 cents per share

* Order book up 36% to r2,85 billion

* All divisions enjoyed strong growth in top line revenues and managed to maintain their profit margins.