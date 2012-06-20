SYDNEY, June 20 Shares in Australia's
Consolidated Media Holdings jumped 11 percent on
Wednesday after the Australian unit of Rupert Murdoch's News
Corp made a $2 billion takeover bid.
Top Consolidated shareholder and billionaire James Packer
indicated he would accept the A$3.50 per share offer in the
absence of a higher bid for the pay-TV stakeholder, in which he
holds 50.1 percent.
Shares in Consolidated spiked 11 percent to A$3.43, matching
a high last seen in October 2010.
Packer, who has built stakes in casinos in Australia,
London, Macau and Las Vegas, recently took a 10 percent stake in
Echo Entertainment, owner of Sydney's Star casino,
through his Crown Ltd amid speculation he wants to use
Echo's licence to build a new casino complex in Sydney to
attract more Asian high-rollers.