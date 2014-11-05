MEXICO CITY Nov 5 U.S. chemicals maker PPG
Industries Inc said on Wednesday it had formally
finalized its acquisition of Mexican paints maker Consorcio
Comex for $2.3 billion.
On Friday, the Pittsburgh-based PPG Industries said it had
received a favorable ruling from Mexico's competition watchdog
to complete the purchase, which came after the Mexican company's
deal to sell to U.S. rival Sherwin-Williams Co fell
through.
Mexico's federal competition authority twice rejected
Sherwin-Williams' proposed $2.34 billion takeover offer for
Comex last year, saying it would create unfair market
conditions.
"We're happy to have completed this acquisition, which is
the second largest in the history of our company," Charles
Bunch, PPG Industries' chief executive officer, said in a
statement.
The purchase of the privately held Comex is the latest in a
string of Latin American investments PPG has made in recent
months.
(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by David Gregorio)