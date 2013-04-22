VIENNA, April 22 Constantia Flexibles may go
public to fuel expansion, the Austrian packaging group, which is
majority owned by JP Morgan Chase & Co's One Equity
Partners unit, said on Monday.
"We want to use the capital markets' opportuntities to grow
further," Chief Executive Thomas Unger told reporters, saying
the timing of any flotation depended on its owner and market
conditions.
After recent acquisitions in Mexico, India and the United
States it will focus in years ahead on emerging markets, Unger
said.
Vienna-based Constantia Flexibles, which makes packaging for
the food and drugs sectors among others, calls itself the number
two in Europe and the number four in the world behind
Australia's Amcor Ltd and U.S.-based groups Bemis Co
Inc and Sealed Air Corp.
It employs 7,000 staff and aims to crack the 2 billion euro
($2.62 billion) sales level in the next two years, a timetable
that acquisitions could accelerate, Unger said.
It currently generates 1.7 billion euros in sales. Earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation were 188
million.
($1 = 0.7644 euros)
(Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich, Writing by Michael
Shields; Editing by David Cowell)