FRANKFURT Nov 26 Austrian packaging group
Constantia Flexibles has cancelled its initial public
offering planned for Wednesday, the company said on Tuesday.
"A satisfactory completion of the transaction including a
healthy aftermarket development could not be ensured," the group
said in a statement.
People familiar with the transaction told Reuters earlier
that Constantia was considering putting its flotation plans on
ice. It had planned to raise up to 821 million euros from the
IPO.
