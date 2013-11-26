VIENNA/FRANKFURT Nov 26 Shares in Austrian packaging group Constantia Flexibles will be priced toward the lower end of an indicative price range, two people familiar with the transaction said.

The original price range was 19.50-25.50 euros ($26.34-34.44) per share, and investors will receive narrower price guidance later on Tuesday, the sources said.

The price for the shares, which will float on the Frankfurt stock exchange on Wednesday, will be determined late on Tuesday.

Constantia plans to raise up to 821 million euros ($1.11 billion) in the share offer in Frankfurt and Vienna, valuing the firm at up to 1.43 billion euros.