* Owner feared share price plunge after IPO
* Equity markets up 173 percent year to date
* One Equity Partners may revive plans to sell Constantia -
source
By Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner
FRANKFURT, Nov 26 Austrian packaging group
Constantia Flexibles has cancelled Wednesday's planned
share listing after investor demand fell short of expectations.
Though the books had been covered about one and a half
times, the company's majority owner One Equity Partners decided
against listing the business in case it raises too little in the
initial public offering (IPO) and the share price plunges on its
market debut, two people familiar with the plans said.
Strong equity markets this year have helped to drive a
revival in European listings activity after several years of
drought since the financial crisis.
The total raised by European companies between the start of
the year and Nov. 21 was $30 billion, up 173 percent on the same
period last year.
However, the past three big European IPOs, including French
flooring manufacturer Tarkett's market debut last
week, are all trading below their listing price.
"People are very focused on the aftermarket," said another
source familiar with the matter. "Some recent European IPOs
haven't performed that well, and because of that investors have
become a lot more cautious."
One Equity Partners, part of U.S. bank JPMorgan, may
now revive plans to sell its 75 percent stake in Constantia to
another private equity firm, a separate source familiar with the
transaction said.
The remaining 25 percent of Constantia, which makes
aluminium-foil, paper and plastic-film packaging and labels for
the food, pharmaceutical and beverage industries, is owned by
the founding family's foundation.
One Equity Partners had tested the market for Constantia
earlier in the year and received tentative bids from private
equity groups including CVC, Blackstone and EQT.
CVC, EQT and Blackstone all declined to comment on Tuesday.
Constantia's Chief Executive said that the company's
strategy is not at risk despite the IPO cancellation.
"The financing of the company's global expansion strategy is
secured without the transaction and the company will continue
its profitable growth," Thomas Unger said in a statement.
Constantia, which holds the second-biggest share of the
European flexible packaging market behind Australia's Amcor
, had hoped to raise up to 821 million euros ($1.1
billion) from the IPO.