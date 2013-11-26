FRANKFURT Nov 26 Austrian packaging group Constantia Flexibles IPO-COFH.VI is considering putting its plans for an initial public offering on ice, two people familiar with the transaction said on Tuesday.

Constantia had planned to raise up to 821 million euros ($1.11 billion) in a share offering in Frankfurt and Vienna on Wednesday, valuing the firm at up to 1.43 billion euros.

Earlier on Tuesday, sources had told Reuters that the IPO would be priced at the lower end of the price range of 19.50-25.50 euros ($26.34-34.44). ($1 = 0.7404 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Hübner and Arno Schuetze)