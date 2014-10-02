(Adds details on expansion, CEO quote)
By Anjali Athavaley
Oct 2 Constellation Brands Inc on
Thursday said that it was expanding capacity at its brewery in
Mexico to increase its share of the market for import beers in
the United States.
The company will acquire from Anheuser-Busch InBev.
a glass production plant in Nava, Mexico for $300 million,
pending approval from regulators. Constellation is entering into
a 50-50 joint venture with Owens-Illinois Inc to operate
the glass plant. The venture will provide bottles for
Constellation's adjacent Nava Brewery, where capacity will
increase to 25 million hectoliters from 20 million.
Constellation previously announced that it had entered into
a long-term supply agreement with Vitro, a Mexico-based glass
manufacturer, which will supply about 25 percent of the glass
needed for Constellation's beer business for seven years
beginning in October.
For Constellation, which also sells the Svedka vodka and
Robert Mondavi wine brands, the plan represents an effort to
capitalize on its growing, high-margin beer business. Last year,
as part of ABInBev's acquisition of Grupo Modelo, the beer giant
sold all of Modelo's U.S. business to Constellation, giving it
the rights to import, market and sell the Corona and Modelo
brands, as well as ownership of the Nava brewery.
Import brands have been outperforming domestic brands in the
United States, thanks to strong demand for premium beers and a
growing Hispanic population.
"Our additional investments in production capacity and glass
sourcing are designed to ensure that we are well-positioned to
capture the continued momentum and growth opportunities," said
Constellation Chief Executive Rob Sands, on the company's
second-quarter earnings conference call.
The expansion will give Constellation more control over the
quality of its beer bottles at the Nava facility. Its
second-quarter results include a $9 million charge resulting
from a voluntary recall of select bottles of Corona Extra. The
defective bottles came from a glass plant operated by a third
party manufacturer that supplies the Nava brewery with bottles.
Constellation lowered its free cash flow projection for the
year to reflect capital expenses from the brewery expansion and
joint venture. It now expects $275 million to $350 million for
fiscal 2015, down from its previous estimate of $425 million to
$500 million.
Constellation said net income fell to $196 million, or 98
cents per share, in the second quarter ended Aug. 31 from $1.5
billion, or $7.74 per share, a year earlier.
The year-earlier quarter included a $1.6 billion non-cash
gain from the acquisition of Grupo Modelo's U.S. beer business.
Excluding the charge for recalling defective bottles and
other items, Constellation's earnings were $1.11 per share.
Analysts on average were expecting $1.15, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net sales rose 10 percent to $1.61 billion on an increase in
Constellation's beer business, but fell short of analyst
estimates of $1.64 billion.
Shares of Constellation were down 27 cents at $84.99 in
Thursday afternoon trading.
(Reporting by Anjali Athavaley; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Jilian
Mincer and Bernard Orr)