Oct 7 Constellation Brands Inc reported an 8.1 percent rise in quarterly net sales, helped by higher demand for beer under its Corona and Modelo brands.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $302.4 million, or $1.49 per share, in the second quarter ended Aug. 31, from $195.8 million, or 98 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $1.73 billion from $1.60 billion a year earlier.

(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)